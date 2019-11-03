McBRIDE, Philip John 81, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Tennessee, passed away on November 1, 2019. Philip was born on February 16, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Vivian and Philip A. McBride. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Watt McBride; children, Jackie (Holly Hadrika) McBride; Kevin (Susie) McBride, Kelly (Earl Pemberton) McBride; brother, Ken (Javier Fernandez) McBride; son-in-law, Scott Workman; 11 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; many extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Philip was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary McBride Workman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 7851 54th Avenue N. St. Petersburg, FL, 33709. A viewing will be held before the mass beginning at 9:30 am. Burial with military honors will be held at 2 pm at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidcgross.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019