Philip MORGANTHALER
MORGANTHALER, Philip David "Phil" The man who hated death peacefully passed away in his sleep Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home in New Port Richey. For years, Phil would read the local obituaries and when he found out someone he knew had died, he would respond with "eww, I hate death". His will to live was so strong he survived comfortably for two years after hospice care ended. Much credit should be given to his caretaker/friend Bill Rhoten, who was his constant companion for the last twelve years. Phil was preceded in death by his father, Dr. O.P. Morganthaler, and his mother, Mary E. Morganthaler. Phil made quite an impression on people and so it is fair to say he is survived by many friends and acquaintances. Phil was a Florida Cracker and a lifelong resident of New Port Richey. He was a student at the Open Door School and Vice-President of the O.P. Morganthaler Foundation. The Open Door School was founded by his mother Mary over forty years ago as an academic institution for developmentally disabled adults. A celebration of Phil's life will occur when the Open Door School reopens. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Open Door School, mailing address 6341 Grand Boulevard, New Port Richey, FL 34652.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
