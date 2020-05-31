STRMENSKY, Philip John 81, passed May 28, 2020. He was the son of John Philip Strmensky and Pearl Ann Strmensky (nee Zuk). He was born February 22, 1939 and raised in Coaldale, Pennsylvania, where he was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was the oldest of four children; his sister, Joanne McLaughlin (nee Strmensky) and his two brothers, Robert Strmensky (deceased) and David Strmensky (deceased). Philip married his first wife, Donna Strmensky (nee Strohl) May 30, 1959. Together they had four children, Christopher Strmensky (deceased), Brenda Green (nee Strmensky), Robert Strmensky and Stephen Strmensky (deceased). Donna passed away February 15, 1976. Philip was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis, serving two years and receiving an honorable discharge. Philip raised his three children on his own until he met his second wife, Millie H. Strmensky (nee Seibold). They married June 28, 1980. Philip and Millie had two children, Amanda Strmensky (deceased) and Timothy Strmensky. Philip was a very generous man who loved Christmas, he liked to think of himself as Santa Claus in a way. One of his greatest joys was the act of giving Christmas gifts. He relished seeing the look on a gift recipient's face as they were unwrapping presents. He would spend a good portion of every year finding gifts and giving them to the many people that were in his life. He was very proud to be a U.S. Army veteran as well as a devout Roman Catholic. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Holy Name Society. He is survived by his wife, Millie H. Strmensky; his daughter, Brenda Green, wife of David Green; his two sons, Robert Strmensky and Timothy Strmensky; as well as his granddaughters, Dallas Strmensky, Paige Strmensky, Jillian Strmensky; and his grandson, Dalton Strmensky. He was a dog lover and an avid fan of football and hockey. Philip was a loving husband and proud father and grandfather. He is greatly missed and always will be.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store