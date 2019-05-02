Phillip C. Buttram

Obituary
BUTTRAM, Phillip C.

86, of Plant City passed away April 29, 2019. He was born in McRae, Georgia December 3, 1932 to Toy and Eve Mae (Carpenter) Buttram. A Plant City resident for over 60 years, Phillip was a past preacher/deacon for Springhead Baptist Church and more recently, Liberty Southern Baptist Church. Survivors include his son, Randall Butrram of Lake Alfred; daughter, Bonnie Lou Johnson (Ray) of Mississippi; brothers, J.C. Buttram and George Buttram; sisters, Ellen, Jean, Alma, and Era Mae; and 28 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a few great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 am Friday, May 3, at Liberty Southern Baptist Church, 2505 W. Granfield Ave., Plant City, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lifepath Hospice.

Wells Memorial Funeral Home

wellsmemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2019
