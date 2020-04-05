FRANCO, Phillip E. 75 of Port Richey, Florida, died March 31, 2020. He passed away peacefully at his home under Hospice care. Born in Philadelphia on January 10, 1945, he was a proud graduate of that city's Girard College, a home for fatherless boys founded by Stephen Girard over 150 years ago. An Army veteran, he served in Vietnam during the early years of that conflict. In 1983 he moved to Florida with his loving wife Kathy, sharing an amazing and productive life there. He will always be remembered by those lucky enough to have known him, for his unique and outgoing personality, as well as his love for cooking and sharing a great meal. He hopes to join his fellow veterans at rest at the underwater Veterans Circle off Clearwater Beach sometime in the future. Dobies FH
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020