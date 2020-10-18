Phillip HARTONG

HARTONG, Phillip R. 59, of St. Petersburg, Florida, died of natural causes October 13, 2020 and will be laid to rest in Girard, Kansas. As owner of Unique Welding and Repair, Inc. of Pinellas Park, Florida, Phillip was respected for being a hardworking and dependable businessman. A private service will be held for family in Girard, KS. Funeral arrangements by Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home and Brenner Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phillip's name may be sent to The Family Resource Center, 1600 N. Walnut, Pittsburg, KS 66762. For Phillip's full obituary, visit: www.andersonmcqueen.com