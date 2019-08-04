Phillip HERMAN

HERMAN, Phillip Lee 75, of Spring Hill, Florida passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was born in Danville, Illinois to Arnold and Frances Herman. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Phillip will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn; son, Michael; sister, Linda (Carolyn); sister-in-law, Tammy (John); nephew, Jason (Melissa). In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Humane Society of the Nature Coast, P.O. Box 10328, Brooksville, FL 34603 or call (352) 796-2711.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019
