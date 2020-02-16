Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip KITTELSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KITTELSON, Phillip Elmer 86, transitioned from the physical world to the spiritual world Feb. 2, 2020 after battling eight years of Alzheimer's. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota Nov. 18, 1933, he was the fourth of six children born to Marjorie Amelia. After high school, he enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean war 1953-1955, and married his first wife Virginia Maxine. His first daughter Carolyn Marie was born one year later, and Virginia's life ended four years after Carolyn's birth. Phillip went back to school and graduated with a BS degree in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota. Phil met and was married to his second wife Sherlie Ann for 60 years. Laura Jean and Beth Mary were his second and third daughters born from this marriage. Phillip worked for Honeywell as an aeronautical engineer, and made significant contributions to the development and improvements of various projects such as the Viking satellite, and the Mars mission as a team leader and director in the Centaur division. His most memorable experience as an engineer was watching two of his projects connect in space through a telescope. He won engineer of the year at Honeywell for troubleshooting and identifying a circuit board flaw through a series of mathematical computations by hand, and corrected the error manually on the circuit board. His loss of all his amazing mathematical ability and photographic memory to Alzheimer's was difficult for his family to witness. As a husband, always put Sherlie's happiness and his family first. As a father, he raised his daughters to be fiercely independent, empowered, self-sufficient and smart. He constantly worried about their safety and happiness, provided us with loving guidance and kindness other families envied. We would like to thank our extended families and friends for their kindness during his illness. Phil was a brilliant engineer, supportive father, and amazing mathematician. Baypines VA staff/hospice and Arden Courts staff exceeded expectations of love and compassion for someone they didn't know but came to know comforted us in the time of his decline. Anyone who knew him loved and respected him. Carolyn (Bill) have three daughters, Kelly (Paul), Jenna (Dave), and Stephanie. Laura (Jack) have three daughters and three sons, Ashley, Derick, Mallory, Jack Jr. (Kendall), Alyssa (Mark), and Rob (Ayra). Beth (Ray) have two sons, Jake and Matthew. Future astronauts (great-grandkids) are Jackson, Paul, Kaden, Brady, Kennah, Josie, Vinnie, Lennon, Aubree, and Sam. Phillip's love will carry us the rest of all of our years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or hospice please. A celebration of life will be at Bardmoor Tennis Club, Feb. 22, 2-6 pm.

