Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Lester JACOBS. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Lutheran Church of Our Savior Tampa , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JACOBS, Phillip Lester



of Tampa, FL passed away May 13, 2019, at the age of 71. He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to Lester and Cora Jacobs. He came to Florida in 1971. He was in the trucking industry most his life. He was proud to be a diesel mechanic and have his CDL license. Phillip enjoyed woodworking, watching movies, and spending time with his grandchildren. Phillip is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Cora Jacobs and brother, Michael Jacobs. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Yolanda; daughters, Tina (Robert) and Leslie (Chris); brothers, Tim (Patti), Tom (Nancy), Roger (Carol); sister-in-law, Vicki; beloved grandchildren, Carson, Jacob, Valentina; nieces, Tiffany (Shannon), Heather; nephew, William (Marybeth); grand-nephews, Cale and Hunter. Memorial Service will be held 11 am, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Tampa FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Church of Our Savior.

JACOBS, Phillip Lesterof Tampa, FL passed away May 13, 2019, at the age of 71. He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to Lester and Cora Jacobs. He came to Florida in 1971. He was in the trucking industry most his life. He was proud to be a diesel mechanic and have his CDL license. Phillip enjoyed woodworking, watching movies, and spending time with his grandchildren. Phillip is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Cora Jacobs and brother, Michael Jacobs. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Yolanda; daughters, Tina (Robert) and Leslie (Chris); brothers, Tim (Patti), Tom (Nancy), Roger (Carol); sister-in-law, Vicki; beloved grandchildren, Carson, Jacob, Valentina; nieces, Tiffany (Shannon), Heather; nephew, William (Marybeth); grand-nephews, Cale and Hunter. Memorial Service will be held 11 am, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Tampa FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Church of Our Savior. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 23 to May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close