JACOBS, Phillip Lester
of Tampa, FL passed away May 13, 2019, at the age of 71. He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to Lester and Cora Jacobs. He came to Florida in 1971. He was in the trucking industry most his life. He was proud to be a diesel mechanic and have his CDL license. Phillip enjoyed woodworking, watching movies, and spending time with his grandchildren. Phillip is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Cora Jacobs and brother, Michael Jacobs. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Yolanda; daughters, Tina (Robert) and Leslie (Chris); brothers, Tim (Patti), Tom (Nancy), Roger (Carol); sister-in-law, Vicki; beloved grandchildren, Carson, Jacob, Valentina; nieces, Tiffany (Shannon), Heather; nephew, William (Marybeth); grand-nephews, Cale and Hunter. Memorial Service will be held 11 am, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Tampa FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Church of Our Savior.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 23 to May 24, 2019