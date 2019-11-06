ROUZER, Phillip R. age 57, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on November 2, 2019. Phil loved life, his family, and his job. He was from Lansdale, Pennsylvania and came to reside in St. Petersburg in 1977. He was a graduate of St. Petersburg College with a degree in funeral services. Phil served as the director of Florida Direct Cremation for 16 years. He was very passionate about his job and compassionate about the families he served. Phil met the love of his life, Susan in 1985 and they have shared a strong marriage of 34 years. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce R. Rouzer and Nancy Ladley Rouzer, and his sister, Diana Rouzer. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan White Rouzer; his son, Dennis Schultz (Vicki); his daughter, Amber Schultz Jacobs (Mike); his grandchildren, Madaline Schultz, Michael Jacobs Jr., James Ahern, Savannah Roderick, and Stephen Roderick; his sisters, Connie Felton (John), Cathy Zeller (Mark), and Brenda Albertson (Dennis); his sisters-in-law, Karen Yingst (Dan) and Barbara McMillin; his nieces and nephews, Regina James, Renee Ogden, Shelby Winder, Brittany Albertson, Mindy Blinebury, Gwen McCartin, Stacy Gunderman, and Benjamin Arany Jr. In addition, there are many other family members and friends who were a special part of Phil's life. There will be a celebration of life for our beloved Phil on Saturday November, 9, 2019 at 4:30-6:30 pm, with Eulogy at 5:30 for family and friends. Please visit the guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019