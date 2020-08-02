1/
Phillip SAUER
SAUER, Phillip Edward passed away unexpectedly July 26, 2020. Born in Fort Riley, KS in 1989, he grew up in Dingmans Ferry, PA and Treasure Island, FL, spending his adult years in the Tampa Bay area, Scranton, PA and Newport, ME. Phillip enjoyed fishing, kayaking, bowling, playing pool, and being outdoors. He was known for his charismatic personality, love of animals, and outgoing nature. Phillip is survived by his beautiful children, Silas Sauer, of St. Petersburg, FL, and Stella Sauer, of Newport, ME, who were the most important part of his life. Other survivors include his sisters, Debra Bailey and Mindy Macaluso; mother and stepfather, Audrey and Mark Latter; father and step-mother, Edward Jr. and Shari Sauer; aunt and cousins, Elizabeth, Davis and Trevor Sauer; uncle and aunt, Robert and Linda Sauer; and grandparents, Hank and Ruth Kramer. Philip was a sweet, and compassionate person with a huge heart, playful sense of humor, and infectious laugh. He will be remembered for his friendly generous nature. His family is comforted knowing that Phillip is surrounded by light, happiness, and freedom from life's challenges. He is finally at peace and among his family members that preceded him in death, grandparents, Edward and June Sauer and cousin, Joseph Elledge. Private family celebrations of Phillip's life are being planned due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2020.
