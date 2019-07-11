SINGLETARY, Phillip Stanley "Buddy"
87, of Brandon, Florida, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at the James A. Haley Community Living Center in Tampa, Florida after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Phil was born March 29, 1932 in Orlando to Phillip Sheridan and Eliza Jane (Whitchard) Singletary. After graduating from Plant High School in Tampa, Phil joined the Air Force in 1951 and met the love of his life, Geraldine, at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas and married in 1953. Phil served in the Vietnam War and retired from the Air Force after 26 years. He then joined the United States Postal Service delivering mail in the Brandon area for 27 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Francis DuBose and his wife of 63 years, Geraldine Ann and grandson, Michael. He leaves his five children, Carole Ann Raguckas (Joseph), Phillip Sheridan (Susan), Phillip Stanley (Susan), Brian Keith (Trisha), and Guy Timothy (Donna); 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Jimmy (Eilene), Jerry (Marie), and Duane (Ann). Phil loved to draw, was an avid reader, and had a wicked sense of humor. He was a long-time member of Nativity Catholic Church in Brandon. Funeral Services will be held at 9 am, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Stowers Funeral Home in Brandon. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Stowers Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 11:30 am in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital for caring for Phil during the last five years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinson's Research.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 11, 2019