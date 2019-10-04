Phillip WATSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip WATSON.
Obituary
Send Flowers

WATSON, Phillip Glenn 61, of St. Petersburg, passed away Sept. 27, 2019. He was born Sept.18, 1958 to Thurston and Mary Helen (Baxley) Watson. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Nicole Fass-binder and Wesley Watson; three granddaughters; sisters, Mary Pulsifer, Peggy Duty, and Linda Hanson; brothers, Jeff, Jimmy, Jerry, Danny and Felton Watson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Weldon. Services will be held at 1 pm, Oct. 21, at 3503 58th Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.