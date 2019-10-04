WATSON, Phillip Glenn 61, of St. Petersburg, passed away Sept. 27, 2019. He was born Sept.18, 1958 to Thurston and Mary Helen (Baxley) Watson. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Nicole Fass-binder and Wesley Watson; three granddaughters; sisters, Mary Pulsifer, Peggy Duty, and Linda Hanson; brothers, Jeff, Jimmy, Jerry, Danny and Felton Watson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Weldon. Services will be held at 1 pm, Oct. 21, at 3503 58th Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019