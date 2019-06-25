Phylis Boksen (1950 - 2019)
Obituary
BOKSEN, Phylis

68, of Seminole, passed away June 20, 2019. Born December 18, 1950 to Herbert and Dorothy Boksen, she was raised in New York and graduated from Queens College with a Bachelor's degree in Education and in Psychology. She was a Certified Financial Planner for Raymond James. Phylis was active in her community as a member of Seminole Rotary, Temple Ahavat Shalom, and a lifetime member of Haddassah. She was past president of Gulf Beaches Kiwanis and recipient of the George Hixson award. She had a passion for education and was a supporter of the University of South Florida. She enjoyed traveling, boating, and games with her friends. Phylis is survived by her husband, Frank Tanzella; daughter, Honor Rodgers; grandsons, Asher and Morgan Rodgers; and brother, Bert Boksen. A memorial service will be held 3 pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019, Temple Ahavat Shalom, 1575 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jewish Federation of Pinellas and Pasco Counties.

David C. Gross Funeral Homes
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 25, 2019
