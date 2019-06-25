BOKSEN, Phylis



68, of Seminole, passed away June 20, 2019. Born December 18, 1950 to Herbert and Dorothy Boksen, she was raised in New York and graduated from Queens College with a Bachelor's degree in Education and in Psychology. She was a Certified Financial Planner for Raymond James. Phylis was active in her community as a member of Seminole Rotary, Temple Ahavat Shalom, and a lifetime member of Haddassah. She was past president of Gulf Beaches Kiwanis and recipient of the George Hixson award. She had a passion for education and was a supporter of the University of South Florida. She enjoyed traveling, boating, and games with her friends. Phylis is survived by her husband, Frank Tanzella; daughter, Honor Rodgers; grandsons, Asher and Morgan Rodgers; and brother, Bert Boksen. A memorial service will be held 3 pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019, Temple Ahavat Shalom, 1575 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jewish Federation of Pinellas and Pasco Counties.



