1/
Phyllis Backstrom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BACKSTROM, Phyllis J. 96, of St. Petersburg passed quietly into the arms of our Heavenly Father August 22, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband Clyde, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Estelle Davenport; nieces, Sharon Wilkes, Karen Ayers, Marie Jo Thum, Celeste Hassler; and nieces-in-law, Elena and Kelly Backstrom, as well as great and great-great nephews and nieces. Loved by so many, Phyllis will be remembered for being the perfect lady; always generous and kind; and having a mind as sharp as a tack. To know Phyllis was indeed a special blessing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved