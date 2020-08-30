Phyllis Backstrom

BACKSTROM, Phyllis J. 96, of St. Petersburg passed quietly into the arms of our Heavenly Father August 22, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband Clyde, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Estelle Davenport; nieces, Sharon Wilkes, Karen Ayers, Marie Jo Thum, Celeste Hassler; and nieces-in-law, Elena and Kelly Backstrom, as well as great and great-great nephews and nieces. Loved by so many, Phyllis will be remembered for being the perfect lady; always generous and kind; and having a mind as sharp as a tack. To know Phyllis was indeed a special blessing.



