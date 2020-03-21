CLARK, Phyllis Ann 67, of Palm Harbor, transiti-oned on Friday, March 13, 2020. Sisters, Joan Hughes of Palm Harbor, Shirley Sullivan of Westfield, MA, Linda Richards of Dale City, VA; and brother, Rodney Clark of Tyringham, MA, survive her. She also leaves many nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and nephews. Phyllis grew up in Lee, MA, attended Lee schools then extended her education at the University of Massachusetts where she earned her masters degree in Social Services. She was a legal guardian for over 20 years, which was her passion. She will be laid to rest in Lee, MA at a time to be determined.

