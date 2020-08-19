1/
Phyllis CROUSE
CROUSE, Phyllis Marilyn 83, of Largo, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Wm. S. Crouse, Sr.; sister, Janet Bade (Art). Phyllis is survived by her five children, Wm. Jr. (Kate), Mari Crouse Drew (Stephen), Virginia (Ginny) Gross, Barbara Tonzini (Tony), Kurt (Kate); eight grandchildren; two sisters Carol Magee (Mike); and sister-in-law, Mary Larkin. Services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 am at Grace Christian Fellowship. Masks and social distancing are required. Donations can be made to March of Dimes.org.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
