PHILLIPS, Phyllis Geraldine Bruner 89 passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. Phyllis was born March 1, 1931 and grew up in Oak Park, IL with parents Clarence and Tilly Bruner. Phyllis and family relocated to Clearwater Beach in the early 1940s and she graduated from Clearwater High School in 1949. Phyllis married Richard "Dick" Phillips in 1955 and had three children, Rick, Suzanne, and Nancy. She was a successful Realtor and active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Phyllis enjoyed traveling, sailing with the Windlasses, playing bridge, church adventure groups, and time at the beach. Phyllis was a loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother. Phyllis and family spent countless hours creating lifelong traditions. Phyllis was preceded in death by husband, Richard. She is survived by Rick, Suzanne (Woody), Nancy (Chris); and grandchildren, Zak, Jake, and Hannah. The family plans a memorial service later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis's memory to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clearwater, FL or Haven Hospice, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services Gainesville, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020