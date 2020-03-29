Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Hopka. View Sign Service Information Loyless Funeral Home 19651 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste E-2 Tampa , FL 33647 (813)-280-0040 Send Flowers Obituary

HOPKA, Phyllis 89, of Valrico, Florida, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Niagara Falls, New York on March 6, 1931, she graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1949. After marrying, she moved with her husband, Peter Hopka to his hometown of Montreal, Quebec. In 1956 they returned to the Falls, owning the Grand Inn for 13 years. Settling in Clearwater, FL in 1978, Phyllis worked as an office manager for A & M Engineering before retiring in 1989. Known as Baba to her family, friends and loved ones, she was a nanny for many years to families who loved her as their own. Phyllis was a dedicated volunteer in the maternity ward of Mease Dunedin for over 20 years, giving her advise to all new moms. Phyllis enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Nadine Ochs (David) and Andrea Rockman (Carl); three grandchildren, Marshall Ochs, Lauren Youngblood, and Katie Rockman; and five great-grandchildren. Private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. Loyless Funeral Home

