HULVEY, Phyllis J. 88, of St. Petersburg, went to be with the Lord October 19, 2019. Phyllis was a retired daycare director spending over 30 years doing what she loved most, working with children. Her favorite activity was bass fishing with her husband on many of Florida's lakes. She will be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes that were filled with gentleness and kindness. She is survived by her children, Randy Hulvey and wife, Nila, Judy Hulvey, Barbara Kries and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Zeric Hulvey and Robert Kries; and other family members and friends. Phyllis will be truly missed by all.

