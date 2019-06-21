Phyllis Jean (Wright) WALTERS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Jean (Wright) WALTERS.
Obituary
Send Flowers

WALTERS, Phyllis Jean

(Wright) 78, of Valrico, passed away on May 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Walters. She is survived by her daughter, Heide Walters of Tampa; and sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Robert Veale of Washington, IN. Phyllis serviced the Brandon area as a Realtor for 40 years. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 29 at 2 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church, 106 Rolling Hills Blvd., Valrico, FL

33594. Phyllis' final place of rest will be at Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery in her hometown of Washington, IN.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.