WALTERS, Phyllis Jean
(Wright) 78, of Valrico, passed away on May 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Walters. She is survived by her daughter, Heide Walters of Tampa; and sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Robert Veale of Washington, IN. Phyllis serviced the Brandon area as a Realtor for 40 years. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 29 at 2 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church, 106 Rolling Hills Blvd., Valrico, FL
33594. Phyllis' final place of rest will be at Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery in her hometown of Washington, IN.
