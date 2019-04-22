Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 796-1992
Phyllis HUTCHERSON
HUTCHERSON, Phyllis L.

95, died April 8, 2019. Phyllis was born in Gorham, NY on July 6, 1923 to Charles P. and Virginia T. Glover. Phyllis moved with her family to Clearwater, FL from the Washington D.C. area in 1967. She was a homemaker who enjoyed bowling, bingo, intricate jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She was a member of the National Honor Society. Phyllis was predeceased in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years Edward; her daughter, Barbara; her son, Robert; and her brother, Rodney. She is survived by her son, Edward; two sisters, Suzanne and Judi; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A family remembrance will be held on April 27.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 22, 2019
