HYMAN, Phyllis Marie
56, of St. Louis, Missouri, died on April 5, 2019 in St. Louis. She was the beloved daughter of Robert J. and Rema F. Hyman, who predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Sue-Helen Motley; brother-in-law, Richard Motley; her niece, Kelly Goodrich (Brett); her nephew, Craig Obenauer-Motley (Jules); her grand- niece, Mackenzie Goodrich, and grandnephew, Zachary Goodrich. She was loved, and she will be missed. A memorial service will be held at Congregation Schaarai Zedek, 3303 W. Swann Ave., Tampa, FL 33609, on Sunday, April 28, at 1 pm. The family will receive guests following the service in the Sisterhood Meeting Room. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sierra Club or the Animal Protective Association Adoption Center in St. Louis (www.apamo.org).
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019