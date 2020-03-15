POLETZ, Phyllis Ann 90, was granted her angel wings March 3, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by the love of family and friends, and she passed peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her brother, Jim Cull; six children, Gina, Frank, Randy, Tony and wife Jodi, Terri and fiancé Rob, and Lisa and husband Wally; six grandchildren, Paige, Joshua and Ashley, Skylar and Gabe, Melissa and Josh, Ian, Ryan and Savannah; and three great-grand-children, Jax, Susanna, and Lincoln. The Neptune Society will conduct a private memorial service for family members. She will be forever in our hearts.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020