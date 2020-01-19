Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis REDDICK. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Paul United Methodist Church Largo , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

REDDICK, Phyllis passed away peacefully December 27, 2019 with her children by her side. She grew up in Gainesville, FL, graduated from PK Yonge School and the University of Florida where she was active in ADPi sorority, a Gator Band Majorette and Summer Frolics Queen. Phyllis was a beloved teacher, coach and mentor during her 30 plus year career at Clearwater Central Catholic High School and Oak Grove Middle School, joyfully serving as a surrogate mom and lifelong cheerleader for her students. She raised her family in Clearwater, FL where she lived for 50 years before moving to Lakeland to be close to her two youngest granddaughters. Mother, beloved Grandma, Nana, daughter, sister, friend, educator, we are all better people for her love, inspiration, and support and she is already dearly missed. Phyllis is survived by children, Hal (Michelle), Susan (Mark) Sessums, Pamela (Tom) Bergeson; grandchilden, Haleigh, Cayla, Mia, Amelie, Kristin, Erik; sister, Charlotte Olroyd; and brothers, Dick (Jane) Lagasse' and Phil (Sue) Lagasse'. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Felix and Elsie Lagasse'; brothers, Paul and Bob Lagasse'. Celebration of Life February 8, 2020, 11 am at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Largo, and Sylvan Abbey Cemetery,

