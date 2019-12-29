|
88, of New Port Richey, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 with her family close by. She was born in 1931 in Astoria, New York and became a life-long resident of Florida for over 50 years. Everyone Phyllis met she considered a friend, and she was known for her positive outlook on life and her vibrant presence. Phyllis loved spending time on the water and with her family and friends. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Ron) Huff of New Port Richey and Joyce Moschella, of North Carolina; granddaughter, Susan Wall, of Missouri; grandsons, Ryan (Kim) Huff, of Texas, Jason (Casey) Gorden of Virginia; great-granddaughters, Ashley, Abby, and Chloe; great-grandsons, Christopher, Matthew, and Jacob; great-great-grandson, Bennett; and of course her feline companion and best friend, Pita.
