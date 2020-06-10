Phyllis THOMAS
THOMAS, Phyllis Lawson 71, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home June 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Cassell Thomas; sons, Ezell Boykins III, Ordis Boykins Sr. (Vonda); daughters, Lavette Lawson, Shaunta Hammond, Zelda Boykins, Rhonda Powell, Tia Thomas, and Cassandra Greene; brothers, William Lawson (Daisy), Benjamin "Ted" Lawson (Cecelia), and James Lawson (Wanda); sisters, Helen and Barbara; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service Saturday June 13, 11 am at New Pleasant Grove M.B. Church 3455 21st Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home727-623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
