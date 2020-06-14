Phyllis WATSON-MCCULLERS

WATSON-MCCULLERS, Phyllis E. 76 of Plant City, FL passed on to Heaven April 12, 2020 Easter. Born in Pierce, FL October 2, 1943. Preceded in death by parents, Phylander and Edwina Watson. Survived by her husband, Curtis W. of 54 years; three children, Alan, Kim Allen (Billy), and Curt; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life for Phyllis' on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 10 am. Visitation, 11 am for the Celebration Service, with lunch to follow. To be held at The Big Red Barn Events, 4816 Deshong Dr., Plant City, FL 33565. Feel free to dress casual and please bring your favorite memories of Phyllis.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store