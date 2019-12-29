Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS , Phyllis Rose 88, of New Port Richey, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 with her family close by. She was born in 1931 in Astoria, New York and became a lifelong resident of Florida for over 50 years. Everyone Phyllis met she considered a friend, and was known for her positive outlook on life and her vibrant presence. Phyllis loved spending time on the water and with her family and friends. Phyllis is survived by daughters, Cindy (Ron) Huff of New Port Richey and Joyce Moschella, of North Carolina; granddaughter, Susan Wall, of Missouri; grandsons, Ryan (Kim) Huff, of Texas, Jason (Casey) Gorden of Virginia; great-granddaughters, Ashley, Abby, and Chloe; great-grandsons, Christopher, Matthew, and Jacob; great-great-grandson, Bennett; and of course her feline companion and best friend, Pita. Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now