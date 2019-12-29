|
|
WILLIAMS , Phyllis Rose 88, of New Port Richey, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 with her family close by. She was born in 1931 in Astoria, New York and became a lifelong resident of Florida for over 50 years. Everyone Phyllis met she considered a friend, and was known for her positive outlook on life and her vibrant presence. Phyllis loved spending time on the water and with her family and friends. Phyllis is survived by daughters, Cindy (Ron) Huff of New Port Richey and Joyce Moschella, of North Carolina; granddaughter, Susan Wall, of Missouri; grandsons, Ryan (Kim) Huff, of Texas, Jason (Casey) Gorden of Virginia; great-granddaughters, Ashley, Abby, and Chloe; great-grandsons, Christopher, Matthew, and Jacob; great-great-grandson, Bennett; and of course her feline companion and best friend, Pita. Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019