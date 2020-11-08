CHATTIN PIARROT GARCIA Yeona Catherine earned her angel wings and went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Yeona was kind, generous, nur-turing, patient, and she loved hard. She was a fierce advocate for the underdog and never failed to speak up for the voiceless. She ardently served the people around her and never failed to see the best in others. Her faith in God was unwavering. As a Christian, she "walked the walk and talked the talk." Yeona's nurturing kindness provided sunshine and hope on people's darkest days. She is survived by her five children, Jack, Deborah, Steven, Karen, Sharon. Yeona is also survived by 13 grandchildren and many great-grand-children. Due to COVID-19 health precautions, only immediate family members will be attending her service at Garden of Memories in her hometown of Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to a charity of your choosing. Yeona always "paid it forward;" we would appreciate for those who knew her to continue her life's work by paying it forward, helping others, trusting God, and "loving hard."



