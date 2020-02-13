COSTON, Pierre A. 28, of St. Petersburg, FL trans-itioned January 31, 2020. He is survived by parents, Kimberly and Authur Coston; four brothers, Chris Clark, Jeremeco, Dionte and Artavian Coston; one sister, Jateka Foster; and other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 am, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 14, 4-7 pm, and family will receive friends 6 pm, at Grand Central P.M.B. Church. Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020