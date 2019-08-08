DUKES, Pinkey Lee 82, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned July 30, 2019. A member of New Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church. She is survived by sons, Kenneth E. and Cedric K. Dukes; daughters, Jacquelyn D. Styles (Kenneth) and Lyndora D. Dukes; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and other relatives. Funeral Service Saturday, Aug. 10, 1 pm at New Mt. Olive P.B. Church. Visitation Friday, Aug. 9, 4-7 pm at Smith Funeral Home 727- 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 8, 2019