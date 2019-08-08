Pinkey DUKES

Guest Book
  • "I'm sorry for the loss of your Loved One May God Be With..."
    - Debora Harris
  • "To the family sending my deepest sympathy regarding the..."
    - Genevieve Henry
  • "My sincerest condolences to the Dukes Family for the loss..."
    - JKH/JW
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
New Mt. Olive P.B. Church
Obituary
DUKES, Pinkey Lee 82, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned July 30, 2019. A member of New Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church. She is survived by sons, Kenneth E. and Cedric K. Dukes; daughters, Jacquelyn D. Styles (Kenneth) and Lyndora D. Dukes; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and other relatives. Funeral Service Saturday, Aug. 10, 1 pm at New Mt. Olive P.B. Church. Visitation Friday, Aug. 9, 4-7 pm at Smith Funeral Home 727- 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 8, 2019
