Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pong Hui Hong. View Sign

HONG, Mrs. Pong Hui



went to be with her Lord April 10, 2019. She was born in Nagasaki, Japan July 10, 1936. The family returned to Korea when she was eight years old and she grew up in Youngduck, Kyungsangbukdo. She married Yong Pyo Hong and they had three sons. She and the family moved to Lakeland, Florida in May 1976. She owned and operated a flower nursery. She was a faithful member of Tampa Korean United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband; her children, Songkyu (Misook), Rihard (Julie), and Songpom (Lisa); grandchildren, Wesley, Joy, Richard Jr., Christian, Jonathan, and Bridgette; siblings, Ponglan, Chunga, Mookwang, Jaekwang, and Baekwoo. She is preceded in death by her sister, Pongchun. A funeral service will be held at Tampa Korean United Methodist Church Monday, April 15, at 11. The family will receive visitors half an hour prior, from 10:30 to 11.

