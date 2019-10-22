FORONDA MD, Presentacion Medina of St. Pete Beach passed away Oct. 12, 2019. Born in the Philippines and a Florida resident since 1969, Dr. Foronda was a General Practitioner of Medicine with an office on St. Pete Beach for many years. She enjoyed gardening and had a love of growing orchids. Survivors include a son, Joseph For-onda; daughter, Mary Ann Quinn (John); a sister; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Claude Foronda. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 10 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 445 82nd Ave., St. Pete Beach. Interment will follow at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Arrangements by Beach Memorial Chapel St. Pete Beach 360-5577. Condolences may be offered at: beachmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 22, 2019