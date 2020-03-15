Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Preston THOMAS. View Sign Service Information Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511 (813)-689-8121 Visitation 2:00 PM Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS, Preston Miller 71, of Brandon, Florida passed away March 7, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on Jan 26, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alwyn Miller Thomas and Naomi Belle Thomas; and brother, Joseph Alwyn Thomas. Preston is survived by his wife, Linda Thomas; brothers, Steve Arnold Thomas (Mary), Richard Gillium Thomas (Kyle); children, Allison Freswick (David), Annie Brant, Tiffany Hensel; and grandchildren, Layton, Solana, and Liliana. He attended Indiana University, John Marshall Law School, Chicago. He began his professional work in the practice of Law with his father and oldest brother in the Thomas Law Group. He moved to Florida in 1981 where he started the Florida Business Journal until relocating in Tampa and established his consultant employee leasing company, CEO Inc. in 1995. He met the love of his life in 1995, marrying in 2002 residing in Brandon, Florida. He was a man's man and a friend to many. He enjoyed nothing more than a good laugh with friends and family and will be remembered as a friend who not only touched your heart, but your soul. Preston loved life and lived it with vigor in spite of many hardships. He loved travel, his 2009 black Corvette, and spending time with brother Steve at Latrelle Lake Lodge. To say Preston was an avid golfer would be a colossal understatement. Golf provided Preston an opportunity to pursue perfection and he relished that. Nobody put more into every shot. He had the patience of Job and the concentration of Nicklaus. His uncanny negotiating skill in finding a great deal benefited all who loved him and struck fear in the hearts of retailers. Surely when we all get to heaven, he will be waiting on the practice range with free range balls, free lunch in the grill, and 50% off everything in the pro shop. God bless you, Preston. Save a spot in your foursome for us. A celebration of Preston's life will take place at 3 pm Saturday, March 21, at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home of Brandon; family will start receiving guests at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Preston's name to Bell Shoals Baptist Church of Brandon. Please visit

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020

