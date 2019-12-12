FLOWERS, Prince Ola "Tootsie" 81, of St. Petersburg, FL, tran- sitioned Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. She is survived by five children, Bobby Flowers, Cindy Jones-Hart, Merinda Belgrave, Bubba Flowers, and Bennie Zeigler; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 am, at Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church; Visitation Friday, Dec. 13, 4-7 pm. Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019