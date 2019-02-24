STEVENS, Priscilla B.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla B. STEVENS.
96, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019. She was born April 4, 1922 in Cambridge, MA. She was the daughter of the late Forrest E. and Lucy A. Bean; wife of the late Walter A. Stevens Sr.; sister-in-law of Eleanour Stevens; mother of Bruce G. (deceased), Barry E., Virginia Fagen (Jef), and Walter A. Jr; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of 11; great-great-grandmother of three. A Celebration of Priscilla's life will be held on Sunday, March 3, at 3 pm, at Christ United Methodist Church, 467 1st Ave. N, St. Petersburg. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice or to the Christ United Methodist Church Choir Scholarship Fund.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019