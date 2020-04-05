BLACK-BROXSON, Priscilla M. (Haffner) age 85, of Tampa, Florida, pass- ed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Survivors include her daughter, Yvonne J. Perkins (Douglas Harrison); her son, Wayne C. Olson (Mary Olson); brother, Dr. George Haffner (Marjorie Haffner); grandchildren, Elton Perkins and Joshua Perkins (Erin Perkins); and great-grandchildren, Daniel, Alex and Aidan Perkins. A visitation for Priscilla will be held in the near future at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, followed by a funeral service and interment at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Notification of a future service will be posted on the funeral home's website at: www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com as soon as a date and time have been determined.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020