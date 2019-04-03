BLANSHARD, Priscilla
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Blaisdell BLANSHARD.
Blaisdell 99, passed peacefully March 16, 2019 at Lake Seminole Square, Seminole Florida. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Paul Blanshard Jr.; and daughter, Nancy Kelner. Survived by daughter, Judith Blanshard; son, Peter and daughter-in-law, Vicky Blanshard; five grandchildren, Matt Blanshard, Michelle Duran, Amy Boots, Sylvie Griffiths, Paula Taylor; eight great-grandchildren. A Quaker memorial service took place on her hundredth birthday, March 23, 2019. Thanks and donations to Seasons Hospice, Clearwater, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2019