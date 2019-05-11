Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Jeanne SARVER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SARVER, Priscilla Jeanne



With profound sadness we announce the passing of Priscilla, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on April 30, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully in the care of LifePath Hospice in Tampa. She was 87.



Born in St. Johns, MI, she witnessed incredible changes to her world: having served as an Air Force spouse with her husband, Lt. Col. George L. Sarver, touring across the United States and overseas in Japan, she later worked in the federal service, Washington, DC. She was employed by the US Treasury and then the US Army at the Pentagon where she was a Deputy Chief and part of the base closure task force. Upon retirement, she and George moved to Dolphin Cay in St. Petersburg, FL, to be near many of Priscilla's family. After Priscilla lost her beloved George 10 years ago to Parkinson's she moved into Canterbury Tower in Tampa, a retirement community where she thrived.



As an undergraduate at Michigan State University, she first met a fellow student, and her future husband, George. Priscilla raised two children before completing her undergraduate and graduate degrees in computer science at George Washington University. She was the beloved mother of Cynthia (David) and Christopher; proud grandmother of Matthew (Ann); and great-grandmother of Zachary and Andrew.



Priscilla was also the big winner of the week on the original Price is Right television show when she and her family travelled to the 1964 New York World's Fair.



She is predeceased by her devoted husband, George; sisters, Ruth, Doris, and Portia, and brothers Dean, Dale, and Donald.



A celebration of Priscilla's life for residents of Canterbury Tower will be held on May 21, 2019. After a family gathering, she will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery where her husband was laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the LifePath Hospice unit at Tampa General Hospital, 1 Tampa General Circle, Tampa, FL 33606, or online through

SARVER, Priscilla JeanneWith profound sadness we announce the passing of Priscilla, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on April 30, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully in the care of LifePath Hospice in Tampa. She was 87.Born in St. Johns, MI, she witnessed incredible changes to her world: having served as an Air Force spouse with her husband, Lt. Col. George L. Sarver, touring across the United States and overseas in Japan, she later worked in the federal service, Washington, DC. She was employed by the US Treasury and then the US Army at the Pentagon where she was a Deputy Chief and part of the base closure task force. Upon retirement, she and George moved to Dolphin Cay in St. Petersburg, FL, to be near many of Priscilla's family. After Priscilla lost her beloved George 10 years ago to Parkinson's she moved into Canterbury Tower in Tampa, a retirement community where she thrived.As an undergraduate at Michigan State University, she first met a fellow student, and her future husband, George. Priscilla raised two children before completing her undergraduate and graduate degrees in computer science at George Washington University. She was the beloved mother of Cynthia (David) and Christopher; proud grandmother of Matthew (Ann); and great-grandmother of Zachary and Andrew.Priscilla was also the big winner of the week on the original Price is Right television show when she and her family travelled to the 1964 New York World's Fair.She is predeceased by her devoted husband, George; sisters, Ruth, Doris, and Portia, and brothers Dean, Dale, and Donald.A celebration of Priscilla's life for residents of Canterbury Tower will be held on May 21, 2019. After a family gathering, she will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery where her husband was laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the LifePath Hospice unit at Tampa General Hospital, 1 Tampa General Circle, Tampa, FL 33606, or online through https://www.chaptershealth.org/give/donate/ Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 11 to May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close