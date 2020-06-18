Queen WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS, Queen Ester 65, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her heavenly home, June 10, 2020. She is survived by son, Keith Lawton; daughter, Patricia Lawton; brother, John Roberson; five sisters, Annie Ruthe Williams, Bertha Mae Williams, Evelyn Thomas, Beatrice Williams, and Linda Rober-son; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service is Saturday, June 20, 11 am at All Nations Church of God by Faith, 3000 4th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
