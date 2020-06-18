Queen WILLIAMS

Or Copy this URL to Share

WILLIAMS, Queen Ester 65, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her heavenly home, June 10, 2020. She is survived by son, Keith Lawton; daughter, Patricia Lawton; brother, John Roberson; five sisters, Annie Ruthe Williams, Bertha Mae Williams, Evelyn Thomas, Beatrice Williams, and Linda Rober-son; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service is Saturday, June 20, 11 am at All Nations Church of God by Faith, 3000 4th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025



