HICKS, Quentin
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Quentin HICKS.
42, of St, Petersburg, passed away March 27, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Hicks; loving wife, Artasia Hicks; sons, Ke'Shawn Hicks, Dontavious and Dionn Pratt; daughters, Kesharia Hicks and Ashanti Wilson; six brothers; five sisters; one grandchild; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 4-7 pm, at Faith Memorial M.B. Church, 1800 18th Ave. S. Funeral will be Saturday, April 6, 1 pm, at Galilee M.B. Church, 505 35th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2019