1/2
Quentin VAUGHAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Quentin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VAUGHAN, Quentin M. 83, of Indian Shores, died October 24, 2020. Known to many as the Big "Q" or the "Major", to his family he was a dedicated family man, husband, father, and grandfather. Quentin served in the US Army and was retired from the FBI and Pinellas County Sheriff's Dept. Quentin is survived by his wife, Rosemarie V.; children, Stephanie A. Vaughan, Esq., Timothy J. (Victoria) Vaughan, MD, and Veronica R. Vaughan; grandchildren, Raymond, Amanda, Christina, and Evelyn. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Olivia. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held 4-8 pm Friday, Oct. 30, at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Largo. Memorial Contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation Florida https://www.parkinson.org/florida or Suncoast Hospice Foundation https://www.suncoasthospice.orgdonate. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com to view video tribute and to place tributes. Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole 391-0121

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL 33776
7273910121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved