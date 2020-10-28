Quentin VAUGHAN

VAUGHAN, Quentin M. 83, of Indian Shores, died October 24, 2020. Known to many as the Big "Q" or the "Major", to his family he was a dedicated family man, husband, father, and grandfather. Quentin served in the US Army and was retired from the FBI and Pinellas County Sheriff's Dept. Quentin is survived by his wife, Rosemarie V.; children, Stephanie A. Vaughan, Esq., Timothy J. (Victoria) Vaughan, MD, and Veronica R. Vaughan; grandchildren, Raymond, Amanda, Christina, and Evelyn. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Olivia. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held 4-8 pm Friday, Oct. 30, at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Largo. Memorial Contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation Florida https://www.parkinson.org/florida
or Suncoast Hospice Foundation https://www.suncoasthospice.orgdonate
. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
to view video tribute and to place tributes. Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole 391-0121