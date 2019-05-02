Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Quinten Lance Perez. View Sign Service Information Loyless Funeral Home 5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd. Land O'Lakes , FL 34639 (813)-996-6610 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Grace Family Church, Van Dyke Campus 5101 Van Dyke Road Lutz , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PEREZ, Quinten Lance



PEREZ, Quinten Lance23, of Land O' Lakes passed away April 28, 2019. He was born in Tampa, Florida, and was a lifelong resident of the Land O' Lakes and Wesley Chapel areas. He graduated from Land O' Lakes High School in 2014 where he was also a member of the LOLHS baseball team. Quinten was an avid outdoorsman with a love for bass fishing and hunting. He not only loved being outdoors, but loved his family as well, especially his two little sisters, Zoe and Kylie. He could always be found listening to country music and wearing a hat, boots, and a big smile. He was a loyal and caring friend who could put a smile on anyone's face. Wanting to be just like his uncle Wade, Quinten began an apprenticeship to become a lineman with the Withlacoochee Power Electric Cooperative. Quinten will be remembered as a respectful, charismatic, young man who was selfless and full of life. He is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Betty Scurlock; parental grandparents, Arturo Perez Sr., Maria Perez, and Jean Smith. He is survived by his mother, Jessica Matkin and her husband, Chris; his father, Art Perez and his wife, Dawn; sisters, Zoe and Kylie Matkin; maternal grandparents, Randy and Darlene Byrd; paternal grandparents, Matt and Judy Matkin; great-grandmother, Margaret Byrd (Malmal); uncle, Wade and aunt, Beth Byrd; uncle Eric and aunt Stacy Byrd; uncle Jay and aunt, Marcie Nash; uncle, Ryan and aunt, Gretchen Matkin; uncle, Kevin Stream; uncle, John Stream; cousins, Landon, Cambron, Ella, Kinsey, Zack, Caroline, Kyra, Jake, and Tanner. Quinten also leaves behind extended family and friends, in which he considered and treated like family. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Grace Family Church, Van Dyke Campus, 5101 Van Dyke Road, Lutz, FL 33558 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the LifeLink Legacy Fund in memory of Quinten Perez at: https://secure.donorpro.com/lifelink and, if you feel inclined, sign up to be an organ/tissue donor at: https://www.donatelifeflorida.org/register/?l=en , or in your own state. Words of comfort may be expressed at: www.LoylessFuneralHomes.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

