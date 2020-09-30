1/1
Quinten WELCH
WELCH, Quinten R. 61, of St. Petersburg, passed away quietly at home September 20, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Norma Jean Grace; uncles, David (Carrie) Brown, Belvin (Betty) Brown; honorable father figures, Charles Dixon and Joseph (Nat) Brown; and a host of loving family and beloved friends from the Seattle, Washington and New York City areas. A sunset Memorial Service is planned for 6 pm, October 3, 2020 at South Pasadena Habitat Park, 1820 Shore Dr. S. Casual/White attire is requested. Social distancing and mask are advised. In lieu of flowers, make donations to All Kidney Patients Support Group at www.akpsupportgroup.org. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 727-317-0035

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary and Cremation Services
6501 25th Way S
St Petersburg, FL 33712
(727) 317-0035
