Quinten WELCH

WELCH, Quinten R. 61, of St. Petersburg, passed away quietly at home September 20, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Norma Jean Grace; uncles, David (Carrie) Brown, Belvin (Betty) Brown; honorable father figures, Charles Dixon and Joseph (Nat) Brown; and a host of loving family and beloved friends from the Seattle, Washington and New York City areas. A sunset Memorial Service is planned for 6 pm, October 3, 2020 at South Pasadena Habitat Park, 1820 Shore Dr. S. Casual/White attire is requested. Social distancing and mask are advised. In lieu of flowers, make donations to All Kidney Patients Support Group at www.akpsupportgroup.org
