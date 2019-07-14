McPHAUL, Rachel A.



was born in Brewton, Alabama November 4, 1931. She died July 3, 2019 under the care of Hospice. She worked, until she retired, for the government and spent several years in Germany. Rachel graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1951 and received her A.A. degree from Valley College in San Bernardino, California. She was an active member at Faith Assemblies of God where she served her Lord. Rachel loved Jesus, family, friends, and her dogs. She is survived by her brother, Brown McPhaul; and her sister, Bobbie Jan McCray. A Celebration of her life will be held July 20 at 1 pm at Faith Assemblies of God located at 3900 28th St. N., St. Petersburg. Praise God Rachel is home with Him.

