HERRING, Rachel Leslie 16, lost her life early Sunday morning, November 1, 2020, in a tragic boating accident. She leaves behind her family and friends who are utterly devastated by her loss. Rachel was the light of her family's life and the joy of her parents' hearts. She was born in Clearwater and lived in Redington Shores most of her life. She was a junior at Osceola Fundamental where she was an honor student and danced with many of her friends at West Florida Dance Company. Beautiful, smart, funny, sassy Rachel was a true force of nature who lived joyfully and loved deeply. May everyone who knew her hold her close in their heart, and be comforted by the memory of her radiant smile, cheerful spirit, and many happy times shared together. Rachel is survived by her two devoted, loving families. Her maternal family - mother, Shelly Narum of Largo (Stephen Page, Stephen Page II, Daniel Page); grandmother, "Gammy" Mary Narum of Redington Shores; and uncle, Doug Narum of Asheville, NC (Jessie Landl). She was preceded in death by her Grandpa, Leslie "Buster" Narum; and her great-aunt, Leslie Gulick (Roy). Her paternal family - father, Mark Herring of Redington Shores (Welly Garza, Jaden Larkin); grandparents, Becky and Doug Herring of Belleair; and uncle, Lance Herring (Nadine Esposito) of Largo. May Rachel forever dance with the angels in the light of God's eternal love. Please join us in celebrating her beautiful life on Sunday, November 8 at 3 pm, at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, 12685 Ulmerton Rd., Largo. To keep everyone safe, the wearing of masks is requested. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Florida Dance Company Angel Fund, Largo, the SPCA Tampa Bay of Largo, or the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Veterans Funeral Care www.VeteransFuneralCare.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
