Rachel Holbrook
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLBROOK, Rachel Priscilla (Mize) 88, of Loudon, TN passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Rachel was born June 21, 1932 in Knoxville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Holbrook; parents, William E. and Dortha Forrester Mize; granddaughter, Rhonda Holbrook; brother, William Edmond "Eddie" Mize. Rachel is survived by her children, Melvin Holbrook Jr. and wife, Sue Ann of Tennessee, Shela Schoenlein and husband, John of Brandon, FL, Michael Holbrook and wife, Kim of Leesburg, GA; grandson, Matt Holbrook; granddaughters, Baylee Holbrook and Dawn Clark; great-grand-children, Nathaniel, London, and Amber; brother, Joseph Mize and wife, Elsie; sister, Barbara Benton; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Holbrook of Huntington Beach, CA. Private services will be held. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City TN is in charge of arrangements. Click Funeral Home clickfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved