HOLBROOK, Rachel Priscilla (Mize) 88, of Loudon, TN passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Rachel was born June 21, 1932 in Knoxville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Holbrook; parents, William E. and Dortha Forrester Mize; granddaughter, Rhonda Holbrook; brother, William Edmond "Eddie" Mize. Rachel is survived by her children, Melvin Holbrook Jr. and wife, Sue Ann of Tennessee, Shela Schoenlein and husband, John of Brandon, FL, Michael Holbrook and wife, Kim of Leesburg, GA; grandson, Matt Holbrook; granddaughters, Baylee Holbrook and Dawn Clark; great-grand-children, Nathaniel, London, and Amber; brother, Joseph Mize and wife, Elsie; sister, Barbara Benton; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Holbrook of Huntington Beach, CA. Private services will be held. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City TN is in charge of arrangements. Click Funeral Home clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.