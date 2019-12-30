VAN SICKLER, Rachel Crawford 87, of Tampa Palms, died Dec. 20, 2019. Survivors, husband, Robert and children, Kimberly Van Sickler (Stephen Collar), Karen Van Sickler (Christopher Braund) and Michael Van Sickler (Kathleen Van Sickler). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kristen Ryan (Andrew Ryan), William Omerza, Joseph Collar, Anne Collar, and Claire Omerza. Services will be held 11:30 am, Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Tampa Palms Golf and Country Club. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Rotary Club of New Tampa Foundation, PO Box 46446, Tampa, FL 33646. Words of comfort may be expressed at: www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 30, 2019